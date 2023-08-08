NITI to resolve tax glitches for engg, textiles sectors

New Delhi: Government think-tank NITI Aayog is looking at tax-related issues including inverted duty structure in three sectors of engineering, leather and textiles, an official said on Monday.

The issues are likely to be taken up with higher authorities for their resolution to promote the growth of these sectors, the official said. Industry representatives of leather and engineering sectors said that they have shared a list of GST (Goods and Services Tax) and inverted duty structure-related issues with the NITI Aayog. “We expect the government to resolve those issues as it would help in promoting manufacturing and exports from the country,” an industry official said.

