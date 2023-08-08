Live
- Teacher not only teaches but also learns from students: Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy
- PL Stock Report: Eris Lifesciences (ERIS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Strong margin show; Focus on organic growth - BUY
- Security Transition: Assam Rifles Replaced By CRPF At Key Checkpoint in Manipur Amid Protests
- Massive fire breaks out at Kastuba school in Mulugu
- Heavy Gunfire Erupts Again In Manipur's Bishnupur District; Security Measures Intensify Amid Ongoing Concerns
- Tomato prices sees dip in prices in Hyderabad
- IIT Hyderabad: Another student ends life
- Visakhapatnam: Three die in a road accident
- Explosion takes place at petrol bunk in Bilkavolu of East Godavari, no casualties
- The rhythmic beats
NITI to resolve tax glitches for engg, textiles sectors
New Delhi: Government think-tank NITI Aayog is looking at tax-related issues including inverted duty structure in three sectors of engineering, leather and textiles, an official said on Monday.
The issues are likely to be taken up with higher authorities for their resolution to promote the growth of these sectors, the official said. Industry representatives of leather and engineering sectors said that they have shared a list of GST (Goods and Services Tax) and inverted duty structure-related issues with the NITI Aayog. “We expect the government to resolve those issues as it would help in promoting manufacturing and exports from the country,” an industry official said.
