Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness Centre opened in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness Centre, the city’s first of its kind holistic wellness centre Inaugurated by Tollywood actress Pujita Ponnada as the special guest, along with Radhey Daggumalla, MD of Radhey Group, who was the chief guest for the ceremony at Gachibowli. Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness Centre promises a unique approach to holistic health, combining ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern technology. One of its standout features is the introduction of the Nadi Machine, a pioneering tool designed to offer a comprehensive study of the client’s body constitution, based on Ayurvedic principles.

Speaking to media Pujita said, that, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Rise Group and the entire team at Nivam for bringing this incredible initiative to life.

Dr Praveen Pullata, Rise Group of Companies CMD, said that, Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness, a groundbreaking initiative to redefine wellness tourism in India under the guidance of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. With a mission to promote recreation, rejuvenation, and relaxation, Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness aims to establish a robust presence in both urban and rural landscapes, bringing holistic Ayurvedic solutions to a diverse clientele.

The first flagship centre was opened in Gachibowli Hyderabad, NIVAM aims to Cater an elite clientele, including celebrities and professionals, Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness will offer innovative stress relief therapies, healing processes, yoga, meditation, and sound therapy, making it a unique destination for holistic well-being.

Further he announced the plans to expand in 2025 with new centers across Hyderabad in Hi-tech City, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, LB Nagar, Somajiguda, Lakdikapool, Uppal. Additionally, centers will be launched in major cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, and Noida, followed by forays into Tier-2 cities including Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Guntur, and Nellore along with Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Suryapet, Sangareddy and Miryalaguda in Telangana. The company also aims to penetrate micro-level markets through partnerships with Hi RISE apartments and Star hotels, while introducing unique Nivam Ayurvedic products to rural India.

Ramya Vadlamani, CEO of Nivam Ayurvedic Wellness, explained that the Nadi Machine offers a detailed history chart of the client’s health, including dosha analysis, stress levels, and more. "Based on the Nadi details, we blend oils that are aligned with the individual’s doshas and perform therapies that restore balance. Additionally, we provide a complete health history to our patients, including dietary suggestions and exercise routines, all curated to promote holistic well-being.