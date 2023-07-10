  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

No SFIO probe on edtech giant BYJU's, say sources

No SFIO probe on edtech giant BYJUs, say sources
x
Highlights

There is no ongoing Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) investigation against edtech unicorn BYJU’S, according to sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

New Delhi: There is no ongoing Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) investigation against edtech unicorn BYJU’S, according to sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The Registrar of Companies (ROC) Bengaluru merely conducted a preliminary inquiry under section 206 of the Companies Act, 2013, which empowers the registrar to call for any further information, explanation, or document related to a company through a written notice, according to sources close to the matter.

The edtech giant has provided the requested information to the ROC Bengaluru.

Reports suggesting an ongoing investigation by the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) against BYJU’S are blatantly false, sources added.

BYJU'S also categorically and emphatically stated that there is no SFIO investigation against it.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X