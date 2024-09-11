Nothing India expands service centre network ahead of festive season

London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, the fastest-growing phone brand in the country, announced the expansion of its service centre network to better cater to its growing customer base. In line with the company being the fastest growing smartphone brand with 567% growth in H1 2024, Nothing India is committed to enhancing accessibility to customer support across the nation.

In October, Nothing India will open two more exclusive service centres in Hyderabad and Chennai, increasing the total from three to five exclusive centres nationwide. Additionally, the company will have priority exclusive service desks at 5 multi- brand service centres, with more coming up soon. The centres in Kolkata and Gurgaon are already operational and new priority desks are coming up in Cochin, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. These facilities provide top-tier service to customers, ensuring a seamless, fast and efficient experience. Nothing India already offers pickup and drop services covering 18,000 pin codes across the country, making reliable and convenient service accessible to a broader audience.

Pranay Rao, Head of Marketing, Nothing India, commented, “Nothing India is dedicated to providing unparalleled customer service. The expansion of our service centres is a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction and our rapid growth in the Indian market. We support our customers with a robust network of service centres and comprehensive pickup and drop services, ensuring a seamless and efficient service experience."

Already available at Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales, Nothing has more than doubled its offline presence from 2,000 to 5,000 locations and will soon be available at 7000 outlets across India.

For more information on Nothing India's extensive service coverage, please refer to the company's website.