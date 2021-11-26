November 26: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The domestic stock markets tanked around three per cent on Friday, November 26, 2021, amid worries of rising COVID-19 cases and reports of a new COVID variant. The S&P BSE Sensex sank 1,687.94 points or 2.87 per cent to close at 57,107.15. The Nifty 50 index fell 509.80 points or 2.91 per cent to 17,026.45. Just four stocks rose on Nifty 50 today while 46 stocks declined. Here is the list of the top four gainers and top ten losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top four gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Cipla 965 7.23 892 976.05 890.65 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4750 3.45 4580 4820 4576.15 Divi's Laboratories 4940 2.92 4770 5077.7 4756.75 Nestle India 19250 0.38 19148.85 19434.1 18982.5

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low JSW Steel 630 -7.48 668.25 672.55 624.25 Tata Motors 459.4 -6.77 486 486.75 458 Hindalco 417.7 -6.57 441.8 442.7 414.7 Adani Ports 715 -6.22 750 766 713.25 IndusInd Bank 899.95 -6.19 951 956.95 898 BPCL 377.4 -5.67 397.15 397.2 375 Maruti 7150 -5.58 7520 7520 7130 Tata Steel 1110.25 -5.4 1157.9 1159.5 1106.25 Bajaj Finance 6780 -4.85 7021 7047.9 6775 NTPC 128.65 -4.84 133.2 134.05 128



