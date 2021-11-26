November 26: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex sank 1,687.94 points or 2.87 per cent to close at 57,107.15.
- The Nifty 50 index fell 509.80 points or 2.91 per cent to 17,026.45.
The domestic stock markets tanked around three per cent on Friday, November 26, 2021, amid worries of rising COVID-19 cases and reports of a new COVID variant. The S&P BSE Sensex sank 1,687.94 points or 2.87 per cent to close at 57,107.15. The Nifty 50 index fell 509.80 points or 2.91 per cent to 17,026.45. Just four stocks rose on Nifty 50 today while 46 stocks declined. Here is the list of the top four gainers and top ten losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top four gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Cipla
|965
|7.23
|892
|976.05
|890.65
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4750
|3.45
|4580
|4820
|4576.15
|Divi's Laboratories
|4940
|2.92
|4770
|5077.7
|4756.75
|Nestle India
|19250
|0.38
|19148.85
|19434.1
|18982.5
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|JSW Steel
|630
|-7.48
|668.25
|672.55
|624.25
|Tata Motors
|459.4
|-6.77
|486
|486.75
|458
|Hindalco
|417.7
|-6.57
|441.8
|442.7
|414.7
|Adani Ports
|715
|-6.22
|750
|766
|713.25
|IndusInd Bank
|899.95
|-6.19
|951
|956.95
|898
|BPCL
|377.4
|-5.67
|397.15
|397.2
|375
|Maruti
|7150
|-5.58
|7520
|7520
|7130
|Tata Steel
|1110.25
|-5.4
|1157.9
|1159.5
|1106.25
|Bajaj Finance
|6780
|-4.85
|7021
|7047.9
|6775
|NTPC
|128.65
|-4.84
|133.2
|134.05
|128
