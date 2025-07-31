NSDL IPO Sees Strong Demand on Day 2 | GMP, Subscription & Listing Details

The NSDL IPO is getting a lot of interest from investors. On Day 2, the IPO is mostly being filled by retail buyers and non-institutional investors (NII).

The IPO started on Wednesday and was fully booked within a few hours. By the end of the first day, it was filled 1.78 times.

As of 11:20 a.m. on Day 2, the IPO got 8.64 crore bids for 3.51 crore shares — that’s 2.46 times more than the shares offered.

NSDL Share Price in Grey Market (GMP)

In the grey market, NSDL shares are doing well.

The price in the unlisted market is about ₹135 more than the top offer price.

This shows that investors expect a 17% profit on listing.

On Tuesday, NSDL also raised ₹1,201 crore from anchor investors.

IPO Details

Last Date to Apply: August 1

Price Range: ₹760 to ₹800 per share

Listing Date: August 6 on BSE

Expected Allotment: August 4

This IPO is an Offer for Sale (OFS).

5.01 crore shares are being sold by: