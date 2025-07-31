  • Menu
NSDL IPO Sees Strong Demand on Day 2 | GMP, Subscription & Listing Details

x

Highlights

NSDL IPO continues to get strong response from retail and NII investors. Check the latest subscription status, GMP, price band, and listing date. IPO closes on August 1.

The NSDL IPO is getting a lot of interest from investors. On Day 2, the IPO is mostly being filled by retail buyers and non-institutional investors (NII).

The IPO started on Wednesday and was fully booked within a few hours. By the end of the first day, it was filled 1.78 times.

As of 11:20 a.m. on Day 2, the IPO got 8.64 crore bids for 3.51 crore shares — that’s 2.46 times more than the shares offered.

NSDL Share Price in Grey Market (GMP)

In the grey market, NSDL shares are doing well.

The price in the unlisted market is about ₹135 more than the top offer price.

This shows that investors expect a 17% profit on listing.

On Tuesday, NSDL also raised ₹1,201 crore from anchor investors.

IPO Details

Last Date to Apply: August 1

Price Range: ₹760 to ₹800 per share

Listing Date: August 6 on BSE

Expected Allotment: August 4

This IPO is an Offer for Sale (OFS).

5.01 crore shares are being sold by:

  • NSE
  • SBI
  • HDFC Bank
  • IDBI Bank
  • Union Bank
  • SUUTI
