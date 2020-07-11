NTPC's Singrauli Unit 1 emerges top-performing plant in Q1

State-run National Thermal Power Corporation on Saturday said that its Unit-1 of the Singrauli Power plant has emerged as the country's top-performing unit in the first quarter of the fiscal, i.e. Q1FY21State-run National Thermal Power Corporation on Saturday said that its Unit-1 of the Singrauli Power plant has emerged as the country's top-performing unit in the first quarter of the fiscal, i.e. Q1FY21State-run National Thermal Power Corporation on Saturday said that its Unit-1 of the Singrauli Power plant has emerged as the country's top-performing unit in the first quarter of the fiscal, i.e. Q1FY21. The unit has registered a plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of 101.96 per cent in the April-June period.

As per the data released by Central Electricity Authority, "the National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC's) Singrauli Unit 1



has emerged as the top-performing unit in the country in the first quarter of the financial year."

NTPC, Singrauli is the oldest Unit and a flagship power station of NTPC Limited. The first unit of the station started generating on February 13, 1982, and continues to serve the country with exceptional performance.

NTPC Singrauli Unit 1, the oldest Unit of NTPC emerged as the top-performing Unit in the #Country in the first quarter of the #Financial year.

Read more: https://t.co/5pKZk37TTP@MinOfPower @OfficeOfRKSingh @CMDNTPC pic.twitter.com/FPAjsx0Zig — NTPC Limited (@ntpclimited) July 11, 2020

NTPC, Singrauli has an installed capacity of 2,000 Mega Watt with five units of 200 Mega Watt each and two units of 500 Mega Watt each. Three units of 200 Mega Watt have achieved Plant Load Factor PLF of 101.96 per cent, 101.85 per cent and 100.35 per cent in First Quarter of Financial Year 20-21 among the Coal-fired Units, in the country.



With a total installed capacity of 62 thousand 110 Mega Watt, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, seven combined cycle Gas or Liquid Fuel, one Hydro, 13 Renewables along with 25 Subsidiary and Joint Venture Power Stations.