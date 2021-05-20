Optimus Pharma gets DCGI nod for Covid drug 

Hyderabad: City-based Optimus Pharma on Tuesday received DCGI nod for conducting phase III clinical trials for orally administered Molnupiravir capsules on patients with mild and moderate Covid-19. With severe shortage of antiviral drugs in the market against the SARS-CoV-2 infection, it is imperative that more drugs with potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 be introduced.



Optimus pharma said having internally developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulations for the product, it had filed for clinical trials with the DCGI.

"Optimus is all geared to immediately begin clinical trials on Molnupiravir on Covid -19 patients in India. The clinical trial will let us know the efficacy of this molecule on Covid patients," CMD Dr D Srinivas Reddy said.