Over 2 million customers and counting; Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance achieves another milestone

Empowering customers with convenient car financing solutions, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) achieves a historic milestone of facilitating over two million car loans through its 28 finance partners, in five years. Since its launch in 2020, MSSF has gone above and beyond to deliver hassle-free, transparent, and efficient loan solutions, across the ARENA and NEXA channels.

Commenting on this milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Five years ago, Maruti Suzuki pioneered a digital, end-to-end car financing solution, transforming the car-buying experience in India. Today, almost 50% of our car finance cases are being done through MSSF, reflecting our commitment to enhancing the convenience of our customers with innovative digital solutions. Furthermore, using this platform customers can get their cars financed 24x7, 365 days a year from anywhere.”

He added, “We are grateful to our finance partners who have helped us in this journey of providing joy of mobility to over 2 million customers and are confident that we will continue to provide ease and convenience in the car-buying journey.”

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance allows customers to design customised loan plans, select the best financing solutions from various options, and get their loan sanctioned in as less than a day. MSSF has made the entire car finance process faster, easier, and more flexible with several industry-first features including On-Road Price Configuration, Credit Score-Based Interest Rates, Pre-approved and Customised Loan Offers for both salaried and self-employed, along with Online Sanction Letters, and Real-Time Loan Status Tracking.