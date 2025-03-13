Passenger vehicle sales surge to record high in February: SIAM

New Delhi : The Indian automobile industry registered record passenger vehicles sales, which includes cars and SUVs, in February this year along with a strong growth in the three-wheeler segment, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) released on Thursday.

However, the figures also show that there was a decline in two-wheeler sales during February which was more pronounced in the motorcycle segment while the scooter segment remained more or less flat.

Passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,77,689 units in February this year, which represents a 1.9 per cent increase compared with 3,70,786 units in February 2024. This is the highest-ever sales figure recorded for the month of February.

The data does not include sales figures from luxury car manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volvo Auto, SIAM said.

"The passenger vehicles segment remained resilient and posted its highest-ever February sales in 2025, reaching 3.78 lakh units," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

Passenger vehicle sales for the first 11 months of the current financial year now stand at an impressive 6,92,311 units, which represents a 13.6 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of 6,09,505 for the same period of 2023-24.

The three-wheeler segment recorded a 4.7 per cent year-on-year growth during the month to 57,788 units, up from 55,175 units in the same month last year. Passenger carriers emerged as leaders in the segment with a 6.8 per cent rise, while goods carriers recorded a 5.9 per cent increase.

The two-wheeler segment witnessed a sharp decline, with sales declining 9 per cent to 13,84,605 units. Motorcycles saw a 13.1 per cent decline, scooters recorded a marginal 0.5 per cent dip, and mopeds registered the steepest fall of 18.2 per cent.

However, despite the slowdown in the two-wheeler segment, SIAM is optimistic about sales picking up in March, the last month of the current financial year.

“Upcoming festivities of Holi and Ugadi in March are likely to continue to drive demand, thereby closing FY 2024-25 on a reasonably positive note," Menon said.

Two-wheeler sales for April-February of the current financial year now stand at 38.3 lakh which reflects a robust 22.4 per cent rise over the same period of 2023-24.