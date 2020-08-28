X
Pay Fee of Rs 100 to Update Biometrics in Aadhaar Card

You need to pay a fee of Rs.100 to update biometrics and Rs. 50 if only the demographic details are altered

Upgrading the unique biometrics enabled 12 digit Aadhaar ID is essential as it is the considered ID and proof of address for the Indian citizens. To make updates in any of the fields, like address, demographics and other details, there are two options, one is to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Aadhaar Enrollment Center, and the other one is through online.

According to the tweet from Aadhaar's issuing body, UIDAI, the charges for updating one or more fields will be Rs.100 in a case if the biometrics are also updated. And if only the demographic details are altered, there will be a fee of Rs. 50 only.

And update like in Aadhaar holder's name, date of birth or address, UIDAI accepts 32 documents in lieu of proof of identity, 45 for proof of address and 15 documents that can verify the person's date of birth. This is not the usual requirement to submit the request form for upgrade and rate.



