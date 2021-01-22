Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai remains steady on 22 January 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 22 January 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have once again hiked on Friday. The state run oil companies have increased the prices today following the crude oil rates. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6am and are subjected to change at anytime as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 85.45 with a hike of 25 paise and diesel price at Rs. 75.63 with 25 paise hike. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 88.89 with 26 paise hike and diesel at Rs. 82.53 with 38 paise hike.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 88.07 with 22 paise increase and the diesel is priced at Rs. 80.90 with 22 pase hike. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 92.04 with 24 paise hike and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 82.40 with 27 paise.