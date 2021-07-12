Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 12 July 2021

Petrol and diesel prices today on 12 July 2021: Petrol prices hikes and diesel prices fall on Monday in all major cities across the country especially in Hyderabad, Delhi Chennai and Mumbai as the oil marketing companies altered the rates. Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 101.19 per litre with a hike of 27 paise and diesel price at Rs. 89.72 per litre with a fall of 16 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 105.15 per litre with a surge of 29 paise and diesel at Rs. 97.78 per litre with a fall of 18 paise The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 101.92 with a surge of 25 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per litre with a slash of 15 paise.



In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 107.20 with a hike of 27 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97.29 per litre with a drop of 17 paise. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 104.58 per litre with a hike of 29 paise while diesel price remained at Rs. 95.09 per litre with a hike of 17 paise.

The petrol price has touched Rs. 100 mark in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, etc and still increasing every day. The fuel prices are altered depending on the international market's crude oil prices that impact the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the taxes and freight charges.

The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.





City Petrol Price Diesel Price Hyderabad Rs. 105.15 Rs. 97.78 Delhi Rs. 101.19 Rs. 89.72 Chennai Rs. 101.92 Rs. 94.25 Mumbai Rs 107.20 Rs. 97.29 Bangalore Rs 104.58 Rs 95.09



