Pharma, banking stocks support mkts 2nd session





Rising for the second consecutive day, benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 329 points on Friday following strong gains in pharmaceutical and banking shares and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 328.72 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 82,500.82 with 22 of its constituents closing higher and eight with losses. In day trade, the index jumped by 482.01 points or 0.58 per cent to hit an intraday high of 82,654.11. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced by 103.55 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 25,285.35. In the intraday session, it rose 148.95 points or 0.59 per cent to hit a high of 25,330.75.

Easing geopolitical tensions as Israel and Hamas agreed on the first stage of a ceasefire plan and signs of progress in a potential India-US deal also boosted investor sentiment. Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India was the biggest gainer, rising by 2.16 per cent. In an unusual move, the government has opened top management positions in public sector banks, including SBI, for the private sector candidates.Out of four positions of Managing Director in SBI, one position has been opened for private sector candidates and persons working in public sector financial institutions.

Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, NTPC, BEL, Adani Ports, Eternal, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Power Grid, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Trent, HCL Technologies, etc.