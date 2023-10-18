Live
- ‘Ala Ninnu Cheri’is a youthful love entertainer
- Fate of Mahabubnagar will change once the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project completes- KCR
- Rahul Gandhi flags off Congress Bus Yatra in Mulugu
- Four additional judges appointed the AP High Court
- RV University Welcomes New Post-Graduate Students
- Dyson unveils its latest air purification technology - Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet
- Navratri Day 4: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and quotes to share with your loved ones
- Maha Ashtami Vrat 2023: Know Auspicious Timings And Rituals
- Additional collector helds a joint meeting with the NHAI officials and land victims
- Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Quotes from Tech Leaders
Just In
PL First Cut – Indusind Bank Q2FY24
PL First Cut – Indusind Bank Q2FY24 – Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PL First Cut – Indusind Bank Q2FY24 – Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Indusind Bank Q2FY24–Stable quarter; better NII offset by higher opex, stable asset quality
◼️NII was ahead at Rs50.8bn (PLe Rs49.0bn) +18% YoY while credit growth was 4.7% QoQ/21.3% YoY
◼️NIM was a beat at 4.8% (PLe 4.6%) driven by better investment yields and lower funding cost
◼️Deposit growth was 14.0% YoY and 3.7% QoQ. CASA ratio declined by 60bps QoQ to 39.3%
◼️Other income was a bit lower Rs22.8bn (PLe Rs23.14bn) mainly driven by lower fees.
◼️Opex was a miss at Rs34.8bn (PLe 33.4bn) due to both staff cost and other opex
◼️PPoP at Rs38.8bn was largely in-line while core PPoP at Rs37.2bn was 1.4% below PLe
◼️Asset quality was stable and broadly in-line. GNPA/NNPA was 1.93%/0.57% while net slippages were a tad lower
◼️Provisions were a lesser at Rs9.7bn (PLe Rs11bn).
◼️PAT was higher at Rs21.8bn (PLe Rs20.8bn)
◼️At CMP stock is valued at P/ABV of 1.7x/1.5x on FY25/26E ABV.