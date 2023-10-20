Live
- Unani centre opens for gynaecological issues in Lucknow
- Supreme Court issues notice on PIL challenging constitutionality of Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023
- Now improve your speaking skills via Google Search in India
- Amazon, Microsoft team up to protect users from impersonation scams in India
- Lalan Singh comes out in defence of Nitish Kumar, says he would not even look towards BJP
- Delhi soon to get premium buses with WiFi, GPS, digital payments & CCTV: Kejriwal
- KTR invites Jitta Balakrishna Reddy into BRS, rubbishes Congress criticism
- BBAU first central university in UP to get A++ ranking by NAAC
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Priyanka Chopra gives shout out to 'little' Mannara, sends 'good luck'
- CMFRI mulls Climate Smart Villages to check increasing risks in coastal region
PL Technical Research: NIFTY MIDCAP 100 - INDEX VIEW
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
PL Technical Research: NIFTY MIDCAP100 cmp: 39820, the midcap index has been moving within a range for quite some time between the levels of 40900 and 39500 zone and recently, once again with profit booking happening, we have witnessed a slide from 40900 zone to shed gains and further downside a breach below the crucial 39500 zone shall weaken the trend which is also where the significant 50EMA zone is positioned. So one can watch for this 39500 zone and a decisive breach below can further see slide towards 38400 and 37700 levels.
