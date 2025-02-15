Live
PM Modi to participate in 'Bharat Tex 2025' to boost textiles sector
At a time when India has become a reliable and sustainable sourcing destination for global textile companies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address the ‘Bharat Tex 2025’ global conference in the national capital on Sunday.
PM Modi will participate in the event at around 4 p.m. at Bharat Mandapam and address the gathering, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
Being held from February 14-17, the event is unique because it brings together the entire textile value chain -- from raw materials to finished products including accessories -- under one single roof.
‘Bharat Tex’ platform is the textile industry’s largest and most comprehensive event comprising a mega expo spread across two venues and showcasing the entire textile ecosystem.
India is the sixth-largest exporter of textiles and apparel and exported textile items worth $34 billion in 2023. More than 45 million people are employed directly.
It will also feature a global scale conference featuring over 70 conference sessions, roundtables, panel discussions and master classes.
The event will include exhibitions, hackathon-based ‘Startup Pitch Fest’ and innovation fests, and tech and design challenges providing funding opportunities for startups through leading investors.
‘Bharat Tex 2025’ is expected to attract policymakers and global CEOs, over 5,000 exhibitors and 6,000 international buyers from over 120 countries among various other visitors.
According to Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, ‘Bharat Tex 2025’ showcases resilient global value chains and textile sustainability.
This year’s event is built around the twin themes of resilient global value chains and textile sustainability. This mega textile event offers a range of activities, covering a global-sized trade fair and expo, a global-scale textiles conference, seminars, CEO roundtables, and B2B and G2G meetings.
Related exhibitions such as accessories, garment machinery, dyes, chemicals and handicrafts, are being held till February 15 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.