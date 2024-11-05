Live
- Seven 'terrorists' killed in military operations in Pakistan
- Sagility India IPO: Should You Subscribe to This US Healthcare Sector Play?
- India Issues Notices to Wikipedia Over Alleged Bias and False Information
- Kumaraswamy calls FIR against him ridiculous, malicious
- Pushpa 2: Over $300K in US Advance Sales Before December 5 Release
- Pakistan: Protest by teachers leaves thousands of students without education
- ChatGPT Makes Bold Predictions for the 2024 US Election: Dark Horse, Unrest, and More
- Chhath Puja Essentials 2024: A Complete Guide to Worship the Sun God
- Chhath Puja 2024 Fasting Guide: Essential Dos and Don’ts for a Safe and Meaningful Fast
- Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan moves on, COO Mathur to guide key functions
Just In
PMI mfg rises on export orders
India’s manufacturing sector growth accelerated in October, fuelled by faster increases in total new orders and international sales, leading to the creation of more jobs during the month, according to the HSBC data released on Monday.
New Delhi : India’s manufacturing sector growth accelerated in October, fuelled by faster increases in total new orders and international sales, leading to the creation of more jobs during the month, according to the HSBC data released on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) compiled by S&P Global, rose from September’s eight-month low of 56.5 to 57.5 in October, indicating a substantial and accelerated improvement in operating conditions.
The upturn in performance was boosted by stronger demand for Indian goods. Companies noted a quicker increase in order book volumes that was stronger than the average seen in nearly 20 years of data collection. Anecdotal evidence suggested that the introduction of new products and successful marketing initiatives helped enhance sales performances, the report states.
New export orders also exhibited stronger growth, following the weakest uptick in a year-and-a-half during September. Panel members reported gains in new contracts from Asia, Europe, Latin America and the US. Production volumes were ramped up to a greater degree in October, fuelled by faster increases in the consumer and investment goods categories.
Monitored firms highlighted freight, labour and materials as the key sources of price pressures. Not only did manufacturers hire extra staff at the start of the third fiscal quarter, but also to a greater degree than in September. Around one-in-ten panellists reported an increase in employment, while one per cent shed jobs.