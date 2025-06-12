PNB chief visits Hyderabad

Punjab National Bank MD & CEO Ashok Chandra inaugurated a dedicated MSME & Self-Help Group Outreach programme organised by the bank at Praja Bhavan, Begumpet, here on Wednesday.

The bank said that this important initiative was launched so that the bank can showcase its engagement with the local communities through Self Help Groups (SHGs) and MSME entrepreneurs. A total of 300 SHG group members and 200 MSMЕ entrepreneurs participated in the event. An MSME and SHG exhibition was also organised by the entrepreneurs who were benefited through bank loans. Later, Ashok Chandra attended the CSR activities taken up by the bank for the benefit of the Divyangjan and the visually impaired.