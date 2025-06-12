Live
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
- Southwest monsoon to regain momentum over Karnataka and Konkan
PNB chief visits Hyderabad
Highlights
Punjab National Bank MD & CEO Ashok Chandra inaugurated a dedicated MSME & Self-Help Group Outreach programme organised by the bank at Praja Bhavan,...
Punjab National Bank MD & CEO Ashok Chandra inaugurated a dedicated MSME & Self-Help Group Outreach programme organised by the bank at Praja Bhavan, Begumpet, here on Wednesday.
The bank said that this important initiative was launched so that the bank can showcase its engagement with the local communities through Self Help Groups (SHGs) and MSME entrepreneurs. A total of 300 SHG group members and 200 MSMЕ entrepreneurs participated in the event. An MSME and SHG exhibition was also organised by the entrepreneurs who were benefited through bank loans. Later, Ashok Chandra attended the CSR activities taken up by the bank for the benefit of the Divyangjan and the visually impaired.
Next Story