Policy push to fixgaps in MSME space

The Telangana government has adopted a six-pronged strategy to support the growth of MSME sector in the State, which includes, focus on development of infrastructure, access to finance and human resource, availability of raw materials, promotion of technology adoption, and enhance access to market. Towards this goal,

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled Telangana MSME Policy-2024 on September 18, 2024. The government will spend Rs600 crore over the next five years to support these initiatives.

The Policy introduced Rs100-crore fund to help MSMEs modernise their technologies. The government will be setting up industrial parks in the area between the Outer Ring Road and the upcoming Regional Ring Road. Under the T-Idea Scheme, the government will provide a subsidy of 25 per cent to MSMEs.