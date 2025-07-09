PP Softtech to hinge on AP, TG markets

Hyderabad: As Andhra Pradesh and Telangana proceed with their infrastructure goals, from major road construction projects to compulsory regulatory reforms, PP Softtech Private. Ltd., an infrastructure company, has offered its support.

The company is open to collaborate with government departments and contractors by providing long-lasting, area-specific road-making materials that can distribute both scale and speed. In four years, the company has grown to become India's fastest-growing importer of bitumen. Its varied product line includes polymer-modified bitumen (PMB), crumb rubber-modified bitumen (CRMB), bitumen emulsions, and industrial-grade fuel oils.

However, these are not one-size-fits-all products, hence, PP Softtech recognises the specific requirements of places such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the climate and topography requires specialised solutions.