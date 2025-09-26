Pravasi Rajasthanis are carrying the essence of Rajasthan to every part of the world

Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma said that wherever they go, Pravasi Rajasthanis spread their culture, ideas, and the fragrance of Rajasthani soil. Pravasi Rajasthanis living across the world, not only excel in their professions but also actively participate in social causes. He added that the state government has taken several unprecedented initiatives to create an investment-friendly environment in the state. He appealed to Pravasi Rajasthanis to become partners in the state's development by investing in the unlimited opportunities available in the state, leading to the creation of a new and developed Rajasthan.

Shri Sharma, while addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Hydreabad said that in during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, the state government announced to celebrate Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas every year on December 10th. In line with t this, the first Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas will be organized in Jaipur on 10th December 2025. He invited all Pravasi Rajasthanis to participate in this grand event. Shri Sharma also said that the series of Pravasi Rajasthani Meets has been started from Hyderabad today. In future, such meets will be organized in different parts of the country to strengthen the ties with the Pravasi Rajasthani community residing across the country and world.

A single point of contact has been established in every district for Pravasi Rajasthanis.

Shri Sharma stated that the state government has strengthened the Rajasthan Foundation. Under this initiative, 14 new chapters have been opened in the past year, and presidents have been nominated for 12 existing chapters, making all 26 chapters functional. He added that today, Rajasthan Foundation chapters are functioning smoothly in many major cities around the world, including New York, London, and Riyadh, and through these, the expatriate community is becoming partners with the state government in Rajasthan's development journey. He added that a single point of contact has been established in every district for the families of expatriate Rajasthanis, and the Additional District Collector has been appointed as the nodal officer in each district to address their problems.

Immense investment opportunities in Rajasthan

Shri Sharma said that Rajasthan is reaching new heights of development. During the Rising Global Investment Summit, MOUs worth INR 35 lakh crore were signed, and MOUs worth about INR 7 lakh crore have already been implemented on the ground. We are continuously working to make Rajasthan a 350 billion dollar economy. He said that our state has the third-largest highway and fifth-largest railway network in the country. Rajasthan has seven major airports, and the largest section of the Delhi-Mumbai Freight Corridor passes through the state. He said that over 20 new policies have been formulated to create an investment-friendly environment, and many new industrial areas are being established. The Pachpadra Refinery will also start operations this year. He mentioned that the state government has provided land to 1,232 investors and allotted 34,000 hectares of land for renewable energy projects of 17 GW capacity, reflecting our commitment to grounding investments.

The state government is taking key initiatives in various sectors, including energy and tourism. The Chief Minister noted that yesterday, September 25th, the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, laid the foundation stone for a 2,800 MW nuclear power project in Mahi-Banswara, Rajasthan, costing worth INR 42,000 crore. The state has taken new initiatives in every field of energy, including battery storage, pump storage, rooftop solar, and decentralized solar projects under PM KUSUM. He stated that Rajasthan has immense tourism potential. Millions of domestic and international tourists visit the state every year. Every corner of Rajasthan offers a glimpse of its rich heritage, nature, culture, and diversity. To boost tourism investment, the state government has reduced the minimum investment for land allotment from INR 100 crore to INR 50 crore. This amendment will provide opportunities for participation to domestic investors, as well as those in the heritage, wellness, and hospitality sectors. He said that we have reduced the minimum limit of investment in tourism for incentives under Standard Services Package in RIPS-2024 from INR 50 crore to Rs INR crore.

Highlighting the work being done in the mining sector in the state, Shri. Sharma said that Rajasthan Mineral Policy and the Rajasthan M-Sand Policy have been launched. Additionally, there has been an unprecedented pace of auctioning of mineral blocks. He added that state-of-the-art Tier-4 data centers have been established in Jaipur and Jodhpur, and a new semiconductor policy will be launched soon. The state offers excellent investment opportunities in all sectors, including automobiles, electronics, engineering, textiles, medical equipment, defense equipment, and food processing.

Pravasi Rajasthanis also shared their experiences at the event. The Chief Minister honored some eminent Pravasi Rajasthanis for their social service work and launched the Rajasthani Foundation Chapter Membership. A short film on Pravasi Rajasthanis was also screened.