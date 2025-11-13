Pre-booking for iQOO 15 from Nov 20

iQOO, smartphone brandwill launch iQOO 15 on November 26. Setting new standards in smartphone innovation, the new model combines premium performance with advanced camera, software capabilities and AI capabilities, striking design, extended battery life, and immersive display technologies to deliver an unmatched smartphone experience.

Pre-booking for the phone will commence on November 20. Customers can secure a priority pass by paying a refundable amount of Rs1000 to pre-book their phone. The Priority Pass unlocks exclusive pre-booking benefits, including a free pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and an additional 12 months of extended warranty.

The model comes with Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED Display, first time ever in Android, delivering 2K resolution, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 6000 nits local peak brightness for ultra-vivid clarity. With 2600 nits (HBM) brightness, it’s also India’s brightest display.