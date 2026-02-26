Protect Yields and Soil Health: Industry Urges Farmers to Avoid Illegal Cotton Seeds

Agriculture experts and seed industry representatives continue to urge cotton farmers to remain cautious about illegal Herbicide Tolerant Bt (HTBt) cotton seeds being sold through unregulated channels. These unapproved seeds lack germination assurance and scientific validation, often leaving growers with unpredictable crop stands and unexpected financial losses.

Field reports from affected pockets indicate that growers have seen yields fall from 10–15 quintals to 4–6 quintals in some seasons, reflecting the combined effects of weather variability, pest pressure and the use of unregulated seeds.

One cotton farmer from Vidarbha shared his ordeal, noting that although illegal seeds seemed cheaper upfront, “The crop was uneven and my yield fell sharply. There was no one accountable when things went wrong.”

The use of illegal HTBt seeds has also accelerated dependence on glyphosate. Repeated spraying, encouraged by herbicide tolerance, not only inflates input costs but fuels the risk of herbicide‑resistant “monster weeds” while gradually weakening soil structure and reducing long‑term productivity. For durable control and healthier soils, agronomists and policy experts advocate Integrated Weed Management (IWM), combining cultural practices, mechanisation and diversified modes of action rather than herbicide‑only dependence

Dr. M. Ramasami, Chairman, Rasi Seeds, said he is deeply concerned about the rapid proliferation of illegal HTBt cotton seeds. “This unchecked spread is hurting farmers through reduced yields and poor fibre quality, and it is also destabilizing a seed supply chain built over the past four to five decades. Unless there is strict enforcement to curb these illegal seed sales immediately, it will severely undermine future investments in seed innovation and advanced technologies.”

Organizations working with farmers, including Godrej Agrovet, continue to reinforce the importance of informed decision‑making. N.K.Rajavelu, CEO – Crop Protection Business, Godrej Agrovet, said, “Integrated Weed Management, not herbicide‑only dependence, supports predictable yields and helps maintain healthier soils over time.”

Experts strongly encourage farmers to opt for branded, legal seeds and ensure that they purchase only from registered, licensed dealers, avoiding unknown sellers who offer no accountability or guarantee. Making responsible seed choices today is essential for safeguarding tomorrow’s yields and sustaining cotton‑growing ecosystems.



