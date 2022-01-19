pTron launches Force X11 Smartwatch with BT Calling just at Rs 2799

pTron, a leading maker of affordable and high-quality digital lifestyle and audio accessories in India, today announced the launch of a new smartwatch pTron Force X11. Force X11 is available on Amazon India at a special launch price of Rs 2799 and comes with one year warranty.

With this launch, the company has expanded its portfolio for wearables with the launch of a new smartwatch pTron Force X11.

The company in a statement said, "With the promise of Style, Performance & Connectivity, Force X11 is here to keep you ahead of the game."

Lightweight and ergonomically made, Force X11 features a 1.7" large HD full-touch colour display offering crisp graphics and amplified brightness. The elegant 2.5D curved spherical dial rests in a premium alloy metal casing. Built to last, Force X11 has been rigorously tested to ensure it makes for a perfect and comfortable all day and night wearable accessory.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, "We are always on the lookout to bring to our consumer's products that not only look good but bring value to their lives as well. Our newest entrant in the Smart Wearable category - 'Force X11' is a perfect marriage of innovative technology and iconic design aesthetic at a price never seen before in the category, making it the perfect accessory to keep you ahead of the game. We have packed the Force X11 Smartwatch with features that are sure to impress the GenZ so that they enjoy more & pay less."

Equipped with advanced health & wellness sensors, Force X11 efficiently & continuously tracks Heart Rate & other vital body functions like Blood Oxygen. From monitoring their heart rate throughout the day to being reminded to take a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, and even scheduling a daily walk, users can stay mindful of their intentions by tracking their wellness goals on Force X11. The smart devices also feature 7-Active sports modes to ensure overall physical and mental well-being in the COVID era. Force X11 offers a range of smart features to help you manage your day and quickly get the information you need most such as hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls, SMS and Social media alerts with wireless calling via the Bluetooth v5.0 chipset and the built-in microphone to keep you connected without having to hit pause on anything that you do.

With just 3 Hrs of charging time for an extended battery life of 7 days, Force X11 will outlast any activity you do during the day and still track your sleep at night. The Force X11 is compatible with DaFit App for both Android and iOS for an improved user experience. It allows access to a wide range of health data, set reminders, and customised watch faces.

pTron Force X11 – Technical Specifications

Design:

- Stunning 1.7" touchscreen digital display

- Sturdy & corrosion-resistant Zinc Alloy case, top ring & pushers

Connectivity:

- Bluetooth V5.0 up to 10M

Sensors:

- Heart Rate, SpO2, Blood Pressure

Battery & Charging:

- 3 hours charging for 7 days battery

- USB magnetic charging

Audio & Video:

- Yes, with Bluetooth Calling

Sports Modes:

- 24H Health Monitoring (Blood Oxygen, Heart Rate)

- 7 Active fitness modes

Daily Activity Trackers:

- Pedometer, Calorie Burnt Count, Step Count, Sedentary & Hydrate Reminder, Sleep Monitor, Distance Travelled.

Water Resistant:

- IP68

Other Functions:

- BT Camera Remote & BT Music Player

- Raise & Wake Display

- Shake the Watch to Take a Picture

IP68 rated for water resistance, the elegant & truly smart Force X11 is available in two stylish colours that fit seamlessly into your life: Onyx Black & Suede Pink.