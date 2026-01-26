Q3 earnings, US Fed interest rate decision, Budget to steer market movement: Analysts

New Delhi: Stock market is gearing up for an eventful week ahead where key triggers such as quarterly earnings from corporates, the US Fed interest rate decision and the upcoming Union Budget for 2026-27 would grab the limelight, analysts said.

Equity markets would be closed on Monday for Republic Day. Moreover, trading activity of foreign investors, rupee-dollar trend and global trade related developments would also influence trading in the markets, experts said. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The NSE and BSE will conduct live trading on Sunday, February 1, when the Budget is presented. “This week is packed with important domestic and global triggers. On the domestic front, markets will track industrial production data, government budget-related fiscal indicators, and weekly foreign exchange reserves. “The earnings season will also gain momentum, with key results from heavyweights such as Axis Bank, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, NTPC, and Bajaj Auto,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said. Globally, focus will remain on key US macroeconomic releases and, more importantly, the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, along with ongoing developments in global trade policies and central bank commentary, he added.