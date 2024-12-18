Realme 14x 5G set for launch

Hyderabad: Realme is set to launch its highly anticipated budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 14x 5G, on December 18, making a strong dwebut in India’s mid-range segment. The device comes with several groundbreaking features, including the segment’s first IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, making it ideal for users looking for durability in a rugged device.

Additionally, the phone boasts military-grade shock resistance, a 6000mAh battery, and 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, setting it apart from other smartphones in its price range.Available in three eye-catching colors—Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red—the Realme 14x 5G will be offered in two storage options: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.