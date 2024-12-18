Realme 14x 5G set for launch

Live
- 3rd Test: Australia declare on 89/7, set 275-run target for India
- Passengers may face inconvenience with ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Punjab
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today
- MRPL’s new bitumen unit to strengthen India’s road infrastructure
- AIIMS, CSIR to collaborate for research in healthcare, emerging technologies
- Kejriwal did not fulfill promise of giving Rs 2,100 to every Delhi women: State Congress chief
- Cong prepares for centenary celebration of Gandhi’s historic 1924 Belagavi Session
- OpenAI Challenges Google: Make ChatGPT Your Default Search Engine on Chrome
- City to shine bright with illuminated streets for Sahitya Sammelana
- Indian stock market opens flat ahead of US Fed rate decision
Realme is set to launch its highly anticipated budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 14x 5G, on December 18, making a strong dwebut in India’s mid-range segment.
Hyderabad: Realme is set to launch its highly anticipated budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 14x 5G, on December 18, making a strong dwebut in India’s mid-range segment. The device comes with several groundbreaking features, including the segment’s first IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, making it ideal for users looking for durability in a rugged device.
Additionally, the phone boasts military-grade shock resistance, a 6000mAh battery, and 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, setting it apart from other smartphones in its price range.Available in three eye-catching colors—Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red—the Realme 14x 5G will be offered in two storage options: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.
