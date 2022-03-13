Realme unveils two new 5G phones, earphone, watch

Hyderabad: Realme, India's first brand to launch a 5G enabled smartphone, has introduced two realme 9 5G series phones, with the realme TechLife Buds N100 and realme TechLife Watch S100.

The new phones - realme 9 5G and realme 9 5G Speed Edition – come with the leading 5G processors in the segment, the additions to realme's.

"For realme, India is a top priority market and we have received immense appreciation and adoration from our fans for our number series, and realme's commitment to bringing cutting-edge and industry-first products is exemplified by the inclusion of realme 9 5G and realme 9 5G Speed Edition," Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said,

"Being a 5G leader in the industry, realme always aims to provide its customers with the finest 5G experience possible, and best-in-class smartphone features. With the addition of the realme 9 5G and realme 9 5G Speed Edition, we are providing our users with the greatest processors and state-of-the-art technology, he added.

"For over two years now, we have been building our TechLife Ecosystem, and we are extremely delighted to announce that we are expanding our AIOT products offering with the realme TechLife Buds N100 and realme TechLife Watch S100 to provide our customers with trendsetting products and help them enjoy unparalleled smart living, enhanced by technology," Seth added.

Realme 9 5G, the fastest entry level 5G phone in the segment, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, the fastest 5G processor in the segment, which supports 5G Dual SIM Dual standby. Its processor has the highest CPU clock speed in the segment, clocking up to 2.4GHz.