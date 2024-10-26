Rehau acquires 51% stake in Red Star Polymers

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: Germany-based Rehau Group, a global leader in polymer product solutions for emerging markets like interior, building, windows, railways (Metro), and automotive across the world, has acquired majority stake in Chennai-based Red Star Polymers Pvt Ltd., through the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from its Switzerland entity Rehau Verwaltungszentrale AG.
Rehau acquires 51% stake in Red Star PolymersRed Star has a manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, and boasts a strong presence in South India. Rehau has a presence in over 100 countries with more than 20,000 employees recorded revenue more than €4.7 billion last year.
