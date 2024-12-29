Live
- 80 students take part in MUN conference
- Stroke patient has remarkable recovery journey after overseas crisis
- officials gear up to prevent illegal sand transportation
- World Telugu Mahasabhalu continues for second day in Vijayawada
- Police nab bank manager-led gang for siphoning Rs 12.51 cr via data theft
- BJP MLA accuses Cong rival of false allegations
- TV serial actor held for sexually harassing actress
- Two Constables Die by Suicide in Telangana: Family Disputes Suspected
- New year Celebrations: Flyovers to be closed; heightened vigilance on drugs
- ‘Shakti’ free travel scheme driving govt to brink of bankruptcy: BJP
Just In
Reliance’s CSR move
Highlights
Reliance Foundation announced the results for its Undergraduate Scholarships 2024-25 cohort, marking another milestone in empowering India’s youth. In...
Reliance Foundation announced the results for its Undergraduate Scholarships 2024-25 cohort, marking another milestone in empowering India’s youth. In a resounding testament to its commitment to education, 5,000 undergraduate scholars have been selected from nearly one lakh applicants across India.
These scholarships aim to nurture academic brilliance, build leadership potential, and shape the future of India’s next generation. The 2024-25 cohort highlighted the academic excellence of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with both States emerging as national leaders in the number of shortlisted candidates.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS