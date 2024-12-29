Reliance’s CSR move

Reliance Foundation announced the results for its Undergraduate Scholarships 2024-25 cohort, marking another milestone in empowering India’s youth. In a resounding testament to its commitment to education, 5,000 undergraduate scholars have been selected from nearly one lakh applicants across India.

These scholarships aim to nurture academic brilliance, build leadership potential, and shape the future of India’s next generation. The 2024-25 cohort highlighted the academic excellence of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with both States emerging as national leaders in the number of shortlisted candidates.