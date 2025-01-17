RIL clocks 7.4% rise in Q3 net at Rs. 18,540 cr

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday reported a 7.4 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit, as its retail business rebounded and telecom earnings rose. Its consolidated net profit of Rs18,540 crore, or Rs13.70 per share, in October-December - the third quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 fiscal (FY25) - compared to Rs17,265 crore, or Rs12.76 a share, in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company. Profit was also up sequentially from Rs16,563 crore in the July-September quarter. The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs2.43 lakh crore from Rs2.27 lakh crore in October-December 2023.

Reliance Retail’s profit up 10% to Rs3,458 cr

Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), a retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, reported an 8.75 per cent increase in gross revenue to Rs90,333 crore, while its profit after tax (PAT) rose 10 per cent to Rs3,458 crore for the December quarter, helped by pick-up in festive demand.

The company had reported a gross income of Rs83,063 crore and PAT of Rs3,145 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing (RIL). Reliance Retail’s revenue from operation during the quarter was up 7 per cent to Rs79,595 crore from Rs74,373 crore a year ago.

Moreover, digital commerce and new commerce contributed to 18 per cent of the total revenue of Reliance Retail as it continued to scale these new-age channels. The pre-tax profit (EBITDA) of the country’s leading retailer was also up 9.45 per cent in the December quarter at Rs6,828 crore. The growth driven by several productivity improvement initiatives and increased customer engagement during the festive period through new product launches and promotions”, RIL said in its earning statement.

During the quarter, Reliance Retail added 779 new stores, taking the total count to 19,102, operating with the area under operation at 77.4 million sft. Commenting on the result, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said, “retail segment delivered a strong performance, with noteworthy contribution from all formats. The business ably capitalised on the pick-up in consumption amid festive demand during the quarter. A superior understanding of customer needs and preferences enables Reliance Retail to serve a wide variety of demographic profiles with the right product, at the right time, through the right channel. With customer-centric innovation at its core, the business constantly endeavours to enhance the shopping experience of its customers through its vast reach and a constantly expanding product basket.”

Moreover, during the quarter, footfall at Reliance Retail stores also went up 5 per cent to over 29.6 crore.

“The registered customer base grew to 33.8 crore, making Reliance Retail one of the most-preferred retailers in the country,” it said. In the December quarter, Reliance Retail's total number of transactions also went up almost 11 per cent to 35.5 crore from 32 crore a year earlier. During the quarter, its grocery business in the B2C segment grew 37 per cent, while it witnessed a strong turnaround in the fashion & lifestyle consumption basket during the quarter.