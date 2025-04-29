RIL’s mcap surges Rs 92,629 cr to Rs 18.52 lakh cr

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday jumped over five per cent, adding Rs92,629.1 crore to its market valuation, after the firm reported a 2.4 per cent rise in the March quarter net profit. The blue-chip stock climbed 5.27 per cent to settle at Rs1,368.50 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it soared 5.75 per cent to Rs1,374.90.

On the NSE, it surged 5.06 per cent to Rs1,366.30 apiece. The company’s market valuation jumped by Rs92,629.1 crore to Rs18,51,905.23 crore. The oil-to-telecom-and-retail conglomerate became the first company to hit a net worth of over Rs10 lakh crore in 2024-25.

Last year, it became the first company to hit a market cap of Rs20 lakh crore. The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms. Sharp rally in the stock was instrumental in driving the markets higher. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge jumped 1,005.84 points or 1.27 per cent to settle at 80,218.37.