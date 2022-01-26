RITES, AITD sign MoU to promote multimodal mobility

RITES Limited, a leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, and the Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD), New Delhi, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate for strengthening infrastructure facilities, promoting multimodal transport systems and addressing environmental concerns.



Under this agreement, RITES and AITD will collaborate for technical services, including multimodal connectivity and consultancy assignments, knowledge sharing, research & development etc. The partnership intends to improve infrastructure facilities & transport services, promote multimodal mobility solutions to increase the efficiency of logistics of international production and distribution, and address environmental concerns to build infrastructure for the future.



RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.



Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD) is an independent, not-for-profit organization devoted to capacity building, non-partisan research and regional cooperation in the infrastructure sector with a special focus on transport, trade and logistics. Set up in 1989, the Institute has been granted special consultative status by the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The Institute provides substantive support to groupings such as SAARC, BIMSTEC, Mekong-Ganga Cooperation, ECO, GMS, ASEAN, etc.

