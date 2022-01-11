RITES, SMEC sign MoU to explore infra projects

The state-owned Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SMEC Group to cooperate and explore infrastructure projects.

The MoU will enable RITES and SMEC to collaborate and cooperate to explore, identify, pursue, and jointly execute mutually beneficial business opportunities in the infrastructure sector. This MoU will allow both companies to leverage each other's expertise and technologies to optimise operations and expand on a global level.

The collaboration will facilitate knowledge sharing and the development of business proposals, including exploring consultancy opportunities arising at various government/semi-government/autonomous bodies or authorities/private entities/multilateral-funding agencies.

RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has undertaken projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East region. RITES Limited is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).

SMEC is a global engineering consultancy firm owned by Surbana-Jurong (SJ) Group - a global urban, infrastructure and management consulting firm. The company provides construction supervision, consultancy services & project management support, SMEC provides technical expertise and advanced engineering services to resolve complex challenges in roads, highways, rail, metro, airports, hydropower, and renewable energy markets and has delivered projects in more than 100 countries