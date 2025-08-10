Live
- Heavy Rains Batter Hyderabad: Yellow Alert Issued
- 'Rahul Gandhi should apologise or prove his claims', Chirag Paswan backs ECI
- Op Sindoor proved India’s power to defeat enemies with home-grown strength: Rajnath Singh
- Delhi: Speeding SUV kills pedestrian near President's Estate, driver detained
- MCD to issue advisory against feeding pigeons
- Sukanta Majumdar faces protests from Trinamool workers after launch of Bengal's first AC EMU
- Daughter ties rakhi to father’s grave
- Peacock restaurant opens its int’l branch in Riyadh
- PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat train, will ease travel for devotees
- QIM played a key role in achieving Independence
Rs 2,250-cr export promotion mission from Centre soon
The central government is expected to soon announce support measures under the proposed Rs 2,250 crore export promotion mission to help insulate...
The central government is expected to soon announce support measures under the proposed Rs 2,250 crore export promotion mission to help insulate industry from global trade uncertainties arising from Trump tariffs, an official said.
“We are in dialogue with exporters to see how we can support them best in different ways, like ease of doing business. We are looking at how to give a boost to domestic consumption. We are looking at new supply chains, which we can capture, new markets, and new products,” the official said.
The mission may include components, such as easy credit schemes for MSME and e-commerce exporters, facilitation of overseas warehousing, and global branding initiatives to tap emerging export opportunities. The government on February 1 announced the setting up of the mission with an outlay of Rs 2,250 crore. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has already made a presentation on the mission to the representatives of export promotion councils and other key stakeholders on April 30.