Rs 2,250-cr export promotion mission from Centre soon

The central government is expected to soon announce support measures under the proposed Rs 2,250 crore export promotion mission to help insulate industry from global trade uncertainties arising from Trump tariffs, an official said.

“We are in dialogue with exporters to see how we can support them best in different ways, like ease of doing business. We are looking at how to give a boost to domestic consumption. We are looking at new supply chains, which we can capture, new markets, and new products,” the official said.

The mission may include components, such as easy credit schemes for MSME and e-commerce exporters, facilitation of overseas warehousing, and global branding initiatives to tap emerging export opportunities. The government on February 1 announced the setting up of the mission with an outlay of Rs 2,250 crore. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has already made a presentation on the mission to the representatives of export promotion councils and other key stakeholders on April 30.