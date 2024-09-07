Rs 80 lakh crore being earmarked for logistics sector’s growth: Jayant Chaudhary (Lead)

New Delhi : There is a huge scope of growth in logistics industry with over 300 initiatives and Rs 80 lakh crore being earmarked for the growth of this sector, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said on Saturday.



The minister said the government is also creating an enabling ecosystem for the growth in this sector where skilling and education work hand in hand.



Launching ‘Swiggy Skills’ initiative during an event in the national capital, Chaudhary said that public-private partnerships can accelerate and create new avenues for the workforce in the sector.



“There are huge opportunities in this space, and we wish to see more corporates engaging with us,” the minister added.



Online food delivery platform Swiggy and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) have collaborated to provide skilling and employment opportunities within its food delivery and quick commerce network.



According to Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the partnership will increase the economic contribution of the retail and supply chain logistics sector while creating skilling, upskilling and reskilling opportunities for the workforce.



Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said that India’s food and beverages and retail sectors are expanding rapidly, contributing around 13 per cent of the overall GDP and generating significant employment.



“As digitisation accelerates growth in these sectors, there is an urgent need for a skilled workforce across the entire value chain,” he added.



‘Swiggy Skills’ plans to integrate with MSDE’s Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) across partners' apps, enabling almost 2.4 lakh delivery partners and the staff of two lakh restaurant partners to easily access online skill development courses, offline certifications, and training modules.



“In Swiggy Instamart operations, we will be able to provide recruitment to 3,000 individuals across the country. We have also planned to provide training and internship to 200 people trained by MSDE, in our quick commerce operations at the senior level,” Kapoor informed.