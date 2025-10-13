Rubicon Research IPO Details: Allotment, Subscription, Share Price & Listing Date

Rubicon Research, a medicine company, is selling its shares to the public for the first time. This is called an IPO (Initial Public Offering).

How many people want to buy?

Many people want to buy shares — much more than available.

Total demand is 22.78 times more than the supply.

Regular people: 20.22 times

Big investors: 9.22 times

Rich investors/companies: 51.71 times

How much money is the company raising?

Total: ₹1,377.5 crore

₹500 crore goes to the company

₹877.5 crore goes to the old investor (selling shares)

₹310 crore will pay off loans

The rest will help the company grow and buy other businesses

Each share costs between ₹461 and ₹485

1 lot = 30 shares

What does the company do?

Rubicon makes special types of medicines and spends a lot on research.

Important dates:

Allotment (who gets shares): October 14

Shares start trading on stock market: October 16

Will list on BSE and NSE

How to check if you got shares:

NSE Website:

https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Choose Rubicon, enter PAN and application number

BSE Website:

https://bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select Rubicon, enter PAN or application number

MUFG Intime India:

https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Choose Rubicon, enter your details