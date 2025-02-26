Samsung Transforms Smartphone Service Centres with Premium Design and Exceptional Customer Service

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, is set to elevate its smartphone customer service experience with a comprehensive redesign of its service centres. This initiative aims to establish a seamless service-to-sales journey, reinforcing Samsung’s commitment to superior after-sales support with a strong focus on premium customer care.

Designed to deliver an integrated omni-channel experience, the remodelled service centres incorporate advanced digitalised processes to cater to evolving expectations of Samsung’s young and dynamic customer base. They not only boast a diverse product portfolio but also lead the way in technological innovation with advanced diagnostic tools that detect issues with pin-point accuracy.

The upgraded centres break away from traditional layouts, introducing plush, sofa-style seating equipped with inbuilt wireless charging stations to create a lounge-like ambience. Reimagined accessory walls showcase Samsung’s extensive range of wearables, while ultra-large digital screens feature the latest product innovations, offering visitors an immersive experience.

“Over the decades, we have expanded a robust network of service centres to support our existing customer base which is concurrent to the needs of our sales partners. As consumer expectations evolve every day, we wanted to transform these spaces by infusing youthful and efficient design elements to make them more appealing, while keeping traditional customer needs in mind. At the heart of this is Samsung’s commitment to providing a premium experience to its customers,” said Sunil Cutinha, VP, Customer Satisfaction, Samsung India.

To enhance customer interactions, dedicated kiosks will enable visitors to connect with product support specialists, explore new product launches, and stay updated on exclusive offers and discounts. An online appointment booking system will allow customers to schedule their visits in advance, ensuring a hassle-free experience with minimal wait times.

Samsung currently operates more than 3,000 service touch points across India including physical service centres, resident engineers and collection points. The roll-out of the service centre redesign will be implemented in phases across key cities, ensuring an elevated customer experience nationwide.