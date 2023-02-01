Sandoz to set up its global centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sandoz, a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, has announced setting up of their Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad to provide support for their worldwide knowledge services. The center will initially have a workforce of 800 employees, with plans to increase to approximately 1,800 people in the near future.

Sandoz is a subsidiary of Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation Novartis. Cementing Hyderabad's leadership position in the pPharma and GCC space, the company made the announcement after its leadership - CEO (designate) Richard Saynor, Chief Scientific Officer Claire D'Abreau-Hayling, and Development Centre India Head Dr Vanadana Singh met with IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here. Sandoz has a development center in Genome Valley (GV) engaged in cutting edge R&D facilities. The team informed the minister that they are adding a state-of-the-art laboratory focused on automation in the GV facility. KTR presented Hyderabad Pharma City project and highlighted the value proposition for companies like Sandoz. He invited Sandoz to consider setting up large manufacturing center in that.

He said, "Sandoz has chosen Hyderabad to setup their GCC. The city boasts a top-notch business environment backed by the State, with a strong emphasis on the life sciences industry. It is already home to Novartis and has grown into second largest location for the company. We are looking forward to a similar patronage and association with Sandoz."

As a division of the Novartis Group, the company's vision is to discover new ways to improve and extend people's lives. The global portfolio of Sandoz comprises of approximately 1,000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas, which accounted for 2019 sales of $9.7 billion. Their products reach more than 500 million patients globally. Hyderabad is regarded the life sciences capital of India and vaccine capital of the world.