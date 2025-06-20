SAS Crown Set to Redefine Hyderabad’s Skyline with Unmatched Luxury

Rising on Kokapet’s prestigious Gold Mile Road, SAS Crown is poised to become South India’s tallest residential tower at 236 meters. Titled ‘The Jewel of Hyderabad,’ this architectural marvel by SAS Infra offers ultra-luxurious 4BHK flats—one per floor—spanning 60 floors, with spaces ranging from 6,565 to 8,881 sq. ft.

Spearheaded by visionary Dr GV Rao, SAS Crown combines opulence with modern design and exceptional connectivity via four ORR exits. Nearing completion, this iconic structure is set to transform Hyderabad’s skyline and redefine elite urban living for generations to come.