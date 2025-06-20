Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
SAS Crown Set to Redefine Hyderabad’s Skyline with Unmatched Luxury
Highlights
Rising on Kokapet’s prestigious Gold Mile Road, SAS Crown is poised to become South India’s tallest residential tower at 236 meters. Titled ‘The Jewel of Hyderabad,’ this architectural marvel by SAS Infra offers ultra-luxurious 4BHK flats—one per floor—spanning 60 floors, with spaces ranging from 6,565 to 8,881 sq. ft.
Spearheaded by visionary Dr GV Rao, SAS Crown combines opulence with modern design and exceptional connectivity via four ORR exits. Nearing completion, this iconic structure is set to transform Hyderabad’s skyline and redefine elite urban living for generations to come.
