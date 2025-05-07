SBI Life launches Hack-AI-thon; accelerates AI-Driven innovation to shape the future of insurance

SBI Life Insurance, one of India’s most trusted private life insurers, launched the 1st edition of ‘Hack-AI-thon’; a nationwide innovation initiative encouraging bright minds to leverage AI for transforming the future of life insurance. The initiative offers a unique platform for tech students, across India, to co-create solutions for business-critical challenges in insurance, with a sharp focus on transforming customer experience, product accessibility and fraud prevention.

The regional rounds of SBI Life’s Hack-AI-thon saw an overwhelming response with over 7,500 registrations from tech students across India. Following a rigorous selection process, over 50 teams from across India were chosen to present their innovative ideas at regional locations, held in Pune, Delhi & Chennai. Out of these regional finalists, the top 15 teams will be selected for presenting their innovative solution at the grand finale in Mumbai. The jury will rate the innovative solutions based on originality, feasibility, and real-world relevance

Speaking on the inaugural launch of SBI Life’s Hack-AI-thon, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, “Innovation flourishes when diverse minds collaborate outside conventional boundaries. By inviting young talent to solve real life challenges—such as cybersecurity, personalization, and fraud prevention— SBI Life’s Hack-AI-thon encourages future-ready solutions that are deeply aligned with the evolving needs of the insurance industry. This initiative reinforces our commitment to a collaborative, technology-led approach for enhancing customer experience.”

He added, “At SBI Life, our purpose is to liberate individuals to pursue their dreams by providing necessary security safeguards for their loved ones. SBI Life Hack-AI-thon is a natural extension of this vision— which empowers the youth to drive innovations which make insurance simpler, more accessible, and relevant in a digital-first world. The creativity and problem-solving mindset of participants reaffirms our belief in the strength of our coming generations to shape meaningful change. With this initiative, we continue delivering on our promise: not just to insure lives, but to empower them—Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye.”

By inviting fresh perspectives and collaborative solutions, the initiative aims to generate actionable ideas that align with SBI Life’s digital transformation journey—ultimately shaping a smarter, more inclusive, and customer-first insurance experience.