Sebi rejigs merchant bankers rule

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has overhauled merchant bankers rule by introducing capital adequacy framework, requiring a liquid net worth and mandating minimum revenue from permitted activities. The new rules are aimed at ensuring financial stability, improving risk management, and facilitating ease of doing business.

Under the new rule, Sebi has allowed merchant bankers to undertake activities falling outside its purview under the same firm subject to certain conditions. In its notification dated December 3, the regulator said that a merchant banker can undertake activities which fall under the purview of any other Financial Sector Regulator (FSR) and activities that do not fall under the purview of the Sebi or any other FSB then such activities should be fee-based, non-fund based activities and pertain to financial services sector.

This comes after Sebi board in its meeting held in December 2024 had approved that the non-regulated activities be hived off to a separate legal entity.