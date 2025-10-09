Live
- Govt rolls out Universal Health Screening initiative in Kuppam
- Awareness campaign on cybercrimes held
- Guidelines issued for MCD by-elections in 12 wards
- Police conduct security checks
- Growing digital dependency major factor behind increasing eye problems
- Police bust online job fraud racket with China links; 3 held
- YSRCP, TDP corporators clash over pension issue
- Global seminar on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life and legacy held
- Delhi shocker: Wife pours boiling oil on husband
- Amit Shah Switches to Zoho Mail: Sridhar Vembu Hails a Victory for Indian Tech Self-Reliance
Semiconductors to play same role as ‘Charkha’ once did for us: Scindia
New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North-East Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Wednesday compared semiconductors to ‘charkha’, saying they symbolise India’s journey toward self-reliance in the modern era.
Speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 here, Scindia said semiconductors today represent the same spirit of Swadeshi and self-sufficiency that the charkha once did during India’s freedom struggle.
