Semiconductors to play same role as ‘Charkha’ once did for us: Scindia

New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North-East Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Wednesday compared semiconductors to ‘charkha’, saying they symbolise India’s journey toward self-reliance in the modern era.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 here, Scindia said semiconductors today represent the same spirit of Swadeshi and self-sufficiency that the charkha once did during India’s freedom struggle.