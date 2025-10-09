  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Semiconductors to play same role as ‘Charkha’ once did for us: Scindia

Semiconductors to play same role as ‘Charkha’ once did for us: Scindia
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North-East Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Wednesday compared semiconductors...

New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North-East Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Wednesday compared semiconductors to ‘charkha’, saying they symbolise India’s journey toward self-reliance in the modern era.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 here, Scindia said semiconductors today represent the same spirit of Swadeshi and self-sufficiency that the charkha once did during India’s freedom struggle.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick