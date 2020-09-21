Sensex tanks 812 points to end at 38,034; Nifty tumbles 254 pts to 11,251

The domestic share markets plunged more than two per cent on Monday, September 21, 2020, and closed in red amid weak global cues and massive global selloff. The fall in the market was led by losses in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.

As per provisional closing data, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended 811.68 points, or 2.09 per cent, lower at 38,034.14. The Nifty 50 index lost 282.75 points, or 2.46 per cent, to settle at 11,222.20. Sensex manages to hold 38,000 while Nifty closes below 11,300.

Only three shares advanced on the Nifty 50 block, while 47 shares declined. TCS (up 0.78 per cent), Infosys (up 0.47 per cent) and Kotak Bank (up 0.25 per cent) were the gainers on the block, while IndusInd Bank (down 8.55 per cent), Tata Motors (down 7.81 per cent), Hindalco (down 7.24 per cent), Tata Steel (down 6.17 per cent) and JSW Steel (down 5.98 per cent) were the top losers.

Similarly, Nifty Bank dropped 740.95 points, or 3.36 per cent, to 21,290.10. The market breadth was negative.

The broader market at BSE tumbled around 3.50 per cent. The Mid-cap plunged 3.43 per cent while the Small-cap closed 3.61 per cent down.