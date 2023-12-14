Services exports surging to $400-bn mark in FY24

New Delhi: India’s services exports have touched $192 billion so far this fiscal and are expected to reach $400 billion by the end of 2023-24, SEPC said on Wednesday.Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) said that key sectors which are recording healthy growth rates include telecom, computer, information, and transport and travel.



The council is also engaged in formulating strategies to propel the sector’s growth, it said. “As of the latest report, the services sector has demonstrated progress, with over $191.97 billion already accomplished out of the targeted $400 billion,” the council added.