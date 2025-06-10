Shiprocket Yatra drives ecom growth for MSMEs in TG, AP

Hyderabad: Shiprocket, India’s premier eCommerce enablement platform, hosted its flagship event, Shiprocket Yatra 2025, in Hyderabad to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The initiative aims to equip local merchants with cutting-edge tools, technology, and insights necessary to accelerate their growth in the digital commerce space.

The event convened industry leaders, entrepreneurs, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and innovators to explore how MSMEs can harness eCommerce solutions to unlock both domestic and international market opportunities.

Atul Mehta, CEO of Domestic Shipping at Shiprocket, highlighted the challenges faced by MSMEs throughout their eCommerce journey. “From digital onboarding to order fulfillment and customer experience, MSMEs often encounter hurdles at every stage. Shiprocket Yatra 2025 – Hyderabad chapter underscores the importance of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as key growth markets,” he said. “The success stories emerging from our sellers in this region demonstrate the transformative power of eCommerce enablement. We remain committed to providing advanced technology and tools to help these businesses enhance discoverability, improve customer experience, and sustain growth.”

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have become strategic hubs for Shiprocket, with over 18,000 sellers onboarded from the states so far. These sellers have collectively facilitated more than 2 crore shipments, reflecting strong digital adoption and entrepreneurial spirit. In the fiscal year 2025 alone, shipment volumes from the region surpassed 35 lakh, representing a robust 25% year-on-year growth.

The region’s sellers have also made notable contributions to exports, expanding their footprint beyond India to global markets — perfectly aligning with Shiprocket’s mission to democratize eCommerce across emerging Bharat through scalable, technology-driven solutions.

Guest of Honour Prem Kumar V, Founder and Chief Innovator of Marut Drones, stressed the transformative potential of digital tools for MSMEs.

“Technology canbe a catalyst that transforms traditional businesses into agile and scalable operations. Initiatives like Shiprocket Yatra are vital to drive this transformation,” he said.