Srivastava takes charge as PNB Hyd zonal head

Hyderabad: Sh Deepak Kumar Srivastava has taken-over charge as the new Zonal Head of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Hyderabad Zone encompassing the three States (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka). He has a proven track record of success in banking with over 32 years of experience. He has held leadership positions in several offices of the bank. He has also received numerous awards and recognitions.

In his new role as Zonal Head PNB Hyderabad Zone, he will be responsible for driving business growth and innovation, developing and implementing strategic initiatives, and overseeing all business of the three States. He will be working closely with the existing team to build on the Bank's strong foundation and drive it to even greater success.

PNB Hyderabad Zone has 906 business service & delivery channels (413 Branches & 493 ATMs) under six Circle Offices.