Stage set for mega conclave to showcase AP's business potential

Hyderabad: The stage is set for a two-day mega conclave in the City of Destination, Visakhapatnam. The Bizz Buzz Business Conclaveis being presented by The Hans India inassociation with World Trade Centre, Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh is the Participating State in the Conclave.

The Hans Group has decided to embark on a mission to organise Bizz Buzz Business Conclaves (BBBCs), mega business and industrial conclaves, in Tier-2 cities. This is just the beginning. More conclaves are to come in future.

The programme would begin at 10am at Novotel Varun Beach.On Friday the Conclave will focus on enriching discussion onVizag- A Port for emerging tech, Electronics: Andhra Pradesh-Embedding Bharat's code in the global circuit and Tourism- A Journey to remember.

The Conclave will throw light on key sectors like IT, Electronics, Start-ups, Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Tourism,Petrochemicals, Shipping and Logistics. Over 600 business delegates are expected to attend the sessions during the two days.

The highlight of this Bizz Buzz Business Conclave is that some of the global leaders like Mahesh Aiyar/ Mantosh CEO, Lemon Tree hotels, Hoshang Garivala , Director APAC Oakwoods,Major SunilShetty founder startup TV, IvaturiVijayaKumar, Co-Founder Crayon Data, M Sri Bharat, President GitamUniversity, Prof Sai Chittaranjan, IIM Bangalore, Shilpa Reddy,Co-Founder Sutain Kart, Hemalatha K Serial Entrepreneur, Tarun Kumar GM BPCL are among the important speakers who wouldgive insight into the unlimited opportunities that are waiting to beexplored in Andhra Pradesh.

This conclave will be the best platform to share information, assess potential and generate ideas from experience. It will help in fostering entrepreneurial spirit in Andhra Pradesh.