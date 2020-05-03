Star Network launches nationwide campaign for Consumer Safety

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, May 1, 2020: As the nation is coming together in these unprecedented times, Star India Network which reaches 700 million viewers a month, has launched a special nationwide campaign with consumer safety as its theme – intlo ne undandi, online lo billu kattandi ensuring continuous entertainment to its viewers.

The campaign promotes the urgent need for safety awareness, to keep families entertained while staying safe at home. Through its unique creative, it urges families to keep problems out of their homes by not stepping out -- not even for their TV bill. It advises viewers to use the online facilities so that they can continue to #StayHomeStaySafe.

"Our campaign focuses on encouraging consumers to stay home and safe, remain entertained and pay TV entertainment bills online. We are leveraging the unparalleled reach of our popular GEC, Kids, Movies and Sports channels across multiple languages to spread the message, during these extremely difficult times," said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, President and Head – Distribution and International Business, Star India. "I would also like to take this opportunity, on behalf of Star India, to applaud the brave teams of Cable and DTH partners working on-ground, and to salute their efforts that have ensured continued services to viewers," he added.

Alok Jain, Business Head, Star Maa Network also said, "Star Maa has always been upkeeping the commitment of entertaining Mana Telugu viewers by offering some of the fine mix of blockbuster movies and Celebrity Home videos. At this crucial time where the safety and health of our consumers come first, we would urge everyone to start paying their cable / DTH bill or any other utility bill through Online mode and not to step out of home for some more time as per govt. orders. This is #MaaPrayatnamManaKosam to Stay Home Stay Safe"

Star India has added even more to the entertainment quotient across its network of channels with various initiatives from bringing back on popular demand, classic shows like Mahabharat to launching some new exciting projects. Star Maa viewers can revisit favourite episodes of Karthika Deepam, Vadhinamma, Gruhalakshmi and many more non -fiction properties along with new and exciting movie premieres. The channel has launched a band for kids movies every day at 2:00pm and brings new family movies every Friday evening. With an objective of engaging its viewers during this lockdown Star Maa has innovated with a couple of new non fiction formats. Ishmart journey, an extension to the weekend blockbuster show and a brand new format "Big lock down challenge". In this show Star Maa's celebrities challenge each other with house hold work.

Star Maa Movies and Star Maa Gold have been packaging and creating some interesting movie festivals and ensuring the families staying home are in no dearth of film entertainment.

Star Movies will be airing premiers of kid-friendly movies such as Mary Poppins Returns, Dumbo and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms on Playdate - property with Star Movies, along with popular Marvel movies selection and the best of action blockbusters with 'Action@9' property. Viewers can also look forward to some fine English entertainment with latest season of American Idol and best of Koffee with Karan and Masterchef Australia.

With 100 hours of fresh content added to the kids network, the summer bonanza across Disney Channel and Hungama TV includes local and home-grown series like Bapu, a pure and positive story of a wise old leader along with an all-animal story of a joyful circus troupe of friends in Guddu and a soft toy with innovative gadgets in Gadget Guru Ganesha. Kids can also enjoy The Hagemaru Show which narrates the tale of the mischievous Hagemaru in addition to new episodes of Selfie with Bajrangi, Doraemon, Chacha Chaudhary and Miraculous.

Sports fans can enjoy Cricket Connected, where cricket legends engage with fans through video calls every week; Best of IPL, and nostalgic games from Vivo PKL on the Star Sports Network.

Viewers can exercise their brains daily with interactive games and experiments on the show Brain Boosters on National Geographic and also watch the journey that defined India's fight against the deadly contagion in a new show Lockdown: India's fight against Coronavirus - shot from home.

As a network Star TV has remained emotionally connected with millions of Indians for more than 25 years, and will continue with its complete support during these difficult times.