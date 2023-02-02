Stellar globally reputed speaker line-up for BioAsia 2023 in Hyd

Hyderabad: The three-day BioAsia 2023 forum to be held from February 24 will feature global leaders, scientists, regulatory body representatives, industry associations, and academia among many others.

BioAsia, born with a vision to enhance, enrich and encourage newer innovations, path-breaking discoveries, and effective solutions in the biotechnology industry, emerged as a dynamic platform for various stakeholders such as biotech and biopharma companies, academia, research institutions, and others.

It played an important role in advocating issues to the policymakers and charting the roadmap for biotechnology and to drive the industry's growth through fostering collaborations and promoting innovation.

The pandemic emphasised the need for industry, academics, governments, regulators, and other ecosystem stakeholders to collaborate to intensify healthcare innovation and offer fair access. The 20th edition of Bio Asia, the premier healthcare and life sciences event organized by the Government of Telangana, will feature prominent government dignitaries, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and other delegates and explore the theme of 'Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare. Ernst and Youngwill be the knowledge partner. Being held physically, the event will witness the participation of the most renowned and influential global leaders including, Dr Vas (Vasanth) Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis, Switzerland, Prof Robert Langer, Prof at MIT And Co-Founder, Moderna, Inc, USA, Dr Rahul Singhvi, CEO, Resilience, USA, Dr Mark Abdoo, Associate Commissioner for Global Policy and Strategy, US-FDA, Dr Gregory Moore, Vice President of Corporate Planning at Microsoft, USA, Prof Sarfaraz K Niazi, Adj Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Illinois, Chicago, USA, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization, and others.

There will also be a number of distinguished speakers from the Indian industry at the event, including Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals (India); Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy's Laboratories; Dr Gagandeep Kang, Virologist, and Professor, Dept. of Gastrointestinal Sciences, CMC Vellore, Dr S Chandrasekhar, Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Science & Technology, and others.

Commenting on the presence of the Life Sciences industry at BioAsia 2023, KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT E&C, MA&UD and Industries & Commerce Departments, Government of Telangana said, "BioAsia has created a legacy by providing a platform for global leaders to deliberate on healthcare's key requirements over the last 20 years and I am confident that world would learn from the esteemed speakers of the globe."

Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, said, "BioAsia has hosted over 20,000 B2B, B2R, and R2R meetings that led to strategic business deals, making Telangana the life sciences capital of the world." Shakthi Nagappan, Director of Life Sciences, Govt. of Telangana and CEO of BioAsia, said, "The conference will deliberate on some of the most relevant aspects of the life sciences/healthcare industry including the potential strategies for operationalizing the one health approach, building more resilient supply chains in light of the current geopolitical trends."

Over the course of the three days, prominent industry leaders, distinguished scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs will come together to discuss humanising healthcare and will hold constructive discussions on healthcare accessibility and affordability.